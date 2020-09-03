Информация: Отправляем наложенным платежом
Купить Стероиды, Анаболики в Украине по низким ценам. Оригинальные стероиды

Ищите где заказать стероиды в Украине?

Поздравляем! Вы попали в нужное место.

Интернет магазин анаболических стероидов Фарма ЮА предлагает к покупке только проверенные и рабочие стероиды ведущих производителей, которые за долгое время присутствия на рынке Украины, зарекомендовали себя качеством и безупречной «работой» своих препаратов.

У нас нет фейка, подделок или просроченных препаратов.

Только «свежак» с длительными сроками годности (от двух лет и больше), только оригинальные стероиды.

Все стероиды, которые продаются у нас, обладают заводской защитой от подделок - проверочные коды, по которым анаболики можно проверить на подлинность на официальных сайтах производителей.

Впервые у нас?

Что ж, давайте знакомится! Мы - интернет - магазин стероидов (спортивной фармакологии) Фарма ЮА. Один из старейших онлайн магазинов стероидов на рынке Украины

Возможно, раньше вы находили нас под именем “Фарма ин уа”, ведь начиная с 2012 года, наш магазин работал на данном доменном - имени farma in ua. (Фарма ин юа)

К сожалению, домен farma.in.ua, в 2014 году был заблокирован регистратором доменных имен.

Поэтому мы перенесли наш стероид шоп на другой домен https://farmaua.com/

Будьте бдительны!

Сейчас по адресу farma in ua работает другой магазин. Судя по наполнению не своими фотографиями, а фото из интернета, мы бы категорически не рекомендовали покупать в этом магазине, ввиду возможного кидалова.

Фарма UA не имеет никакого отношения к данному магазину стероидов.

Почему мы рекомендуем купить стероиды именно у нас?

Мы предлагаем:

  • Гарантии доставки приобретенной продукции. - при необходимости, мы готовы предоставить фото, видео вашего заказа, перед оплатой Вами заказа. Также просим обратить ваше внимание, что все фото наших товаров сделаны лично нами, на фоне наших логотипов и имеют короткие видеообзоры.

  • Самые лучшие цены на ОРИГИНАЛЬНУЮ спортивную фармакологию на рынке Украины
  • Программу лояльности - скидки постоянным клиентам до 10% в зависимости от суммы покупок + Партнерская программа: “Заказываете для своих друзей и знакомых? Рекомендуете наш магазин? Заработайте 5% от суммы их покупок!” 
  • Гарантии качества, оригинальности и доставки приобретенных АС. Вы получите именно то, что заказали. Никаких замен без согласования с вами. Никакого обмана.
  • 100% оригинальные, свежие и только рабочие стероиды: “Вы получите обязательно получите хороший результат от применения препаратов”

  • Быстрая обратная связь посредством емайл и мессенджеров (telegram, viber, whatsapp): “В большинстве случаев, ответим в мессенджерах в течении 5 минут.”

  • Квалифицированная консультация, помощь в составлении курсов: “Бесплатная помощь специалиста с более чем 10 - ти летним опытом в применении АС в бодибилдинг и фитнесе - гарантия того, что при соблюдении наших рекомендаций вы будете довольны полученным результатом.

  • Акции, распродажи, скидки, промо цены на новые бренды
Если же вы еще не приняли решения о покупке АС, а ищите информацию о анаболиках, стероидах, хотите узнать как действуют стероиды на организм, о положительных и негативных эффектах стероидов, продолжайте читать информацию, что предоставлена ниже.

Что такое анаболические стероиды?

Стероиды (или как правильно называется данный класс фармакологических препаратов) - анаболические стероиды, либо спортивная фармакология это синтезированные в лабораторных условиях (искусственные) аналоги мужского полового гормона - тестостерона и его производных.

Сленговое название стероидов в бодибилдиге: Фарма, «Витамины», Химия, “Фарш”, Химка

Как действуют стероиды?

Стероиды попадая в организм человека, действуют точно как мужские половые гормоны, вырабатываемые железами внутренней секреции - тестостерон и дигидротестостерон.

Связываясь со специальными (андрогенными) рецепторами в организме человека, они усиливают синтез белка в организме, что приводит к усиленному росту мышц (мышечной гипертрофии), повышается выносливость, скорость восстановления организма после физических нагрузок, растет сила, силовая выносливость, а также скоростно - силовые показатели.

Благодаря этим качествам, стероиды нашли широкое применение в бодибилдинге, а также во всех, без исключения видах спорта, где необходимы вышеуказанные качества.

Более того : “По неофициальным данным, уже более 20 лет в профессиональном спорте нет ни одного “чистого” рекорда.”

А так называемая «борьба с допингом» носит скорее политический, нежели практический характер. Ведь для тех «кто в теме» не секрет, что все выдающиеся спортивные достижения последних, как минимум, 30-40 лет  - результат применения допинга и стероидов.

История возникновения стероидов

Первые стероиды были синтезированы довольно давно, если быть точным - 85 лет назад. Еще до Второй Мировой Войны.

Химически синтезированный, из холестерина, тестостерон, был получен в Германии в 1935 году, а в 1937 году начались клинические испытания действия стероидов на людях.

Первыми стероидными препаратами, действие которых наблюдали в человеческом организме, стали метилтестостерон и тестостерон пропионат.

Изначально, стероиды создавались для применения в медицинских целях, для решения целого ряда задач. В частности для ускоренного восстановления после травм, ожогов, тяжёлых операций. Но уже через несколько лет, к 1938 году, в спортивной литературе, появились первые упоминания о применении стероидов (допинга) в спортивных дисциплинах. Именно 1938 год спортивные историки берут за точку отсчета, с которой началось применнения АС в спорте. С этого времени стероиды начали использоваться для повышения спортивных показателей и подготовке спортсменов к выступлениям как на локальных соревнованиях так и на соревнованиях международного класса, включая олимпиады.

Началась настоящая “стероидная гонка”.

Ведущие фармацевтические компании, под негласным одобрением, а часто из-за подачи своих правительств, разрабатывали все новые и новые стероидные препараты.

Кроме того, стероиды имели легальный статус. Вплоть до 1976 года, купить стероиды, можно было в любой аптеке, даже без рецепта врача. Но со временем, международная спортивная и законодательная политика сделала свое дело “грязное дело” - стероиды были запрещены к применению в спорте Международным олимпийским комитетом в 1988 году, как вид мошенничества и признак не спортивного поведения.

Так применения допинга - стероидов в спорте стало в не закона. И казалось вот оно счастье. Теперь все будут "честными" и т.д. Но "джин" уже вырвался из бутылки и его было не остановить.

1988 год, можно назвать годом в котором  заканчивается только история легального применения стероидов в спорте, тогда как нелегальное применение анаболиков в профессиональном спорте (и в любительском и даже юниорском) продолжается и поныне, и носит поистине глобальный масштаб, а усилия в разработке новых видов допинга направлены на создания структур, которых не выявляют существующие допинг - пробы.

Кроме того были синтезированы новые виды допинга, которые не “ловятся” допинг контролем и активно применяются в спорте, речь о которых пойдет ниже. Это :

К сожалению, запрет затронул не только профессиональный спорт.

Как всегда законодателем «моды» в законодательстве (извините за каламбур) и международной политике выступили США, где стероиды, по большому счету, безобидные, в сравнении с некоторыми «безобидными», а в действительности опасными для жизни и здоровья лекарствами, которые есть в аптечке практически в каждом доме - аспирин, парацетамол, были приравнены к наркотическим веществам!

Собственно была введена уголовная ответственность за использования, продажу, хранения стероидов на ряду с тяжелыми наркотиками - то есть к психо-активным веществам изменяющим человеческое сознание!

Это произошло в 1990 году, и выглядит это выглядит верхом человеческого абсурда.

Конечно, же, не обошлось без тех людей которые заработали на этом законе и «черном пиаре» стероидов не малые как политические так и финансовые дивиденды. Но факт остается фактом - стероиды стали вне закона.

По примеру США , запрет на свободный оборот стероидов начали принимать и другие «развитые» страны, дошла очередь и до бывших республик СССР, где были запрещены к незаконному обороту только некоторые выды стероидов - препараты содержащие нандролон и метандиенон, по сути единственные АС, которые были тогда в обороте и производстве в Союзе.

В Украине законодательный запрет на оборот данных препаратов держится и поныне. Остальные же виды допинга условно законны. Впрочем, ответственность следует только за незаконную продажу АС, за покупку, использование и хранения стероидов законом никакой ответственности не предусмотрено.

Россия же, в последние годы, последовала за примером США, приравняв АС к наркотикам.

Какие бывают стероиды?

Стероиды, по способу применения, можно разделить на два вида.

Это оральные стероиды - которые принимаются перорально и проходят трансформацию в ЖКТ, и стероиды в инъекциях, то есть колющихся внутримышечно, путем введения анаболика в большие мышца тела.

Недавно, мы написали две большие информационных статьи о обеих видах АС, о их недостатках и преимуществах. Ознакомится с этой информациях вы можете в соответствующих категориях на нашем сайте.

Основной эффект от применения стероидов - ускоренный рост мышечной массы, при условии потребления достаточного количества белка и углеводов (энергии), а так же при условии регулярных тренировок, с прогрессией нагрузки.

В условии низкой калорийности и не достаточного потребления белка, АС не будут «работать».

Эффект роста мышечной массы от приема стероидов обусловлен следующими факторами :

Эффекты стероидов

  • Ускоренное время восстановления
  • Подавление катаболических процессов
  • Усиленный синтез белка в мышцах
  • Активация генного аппарата в клетках - мишенях
  • Увеличение эритроцитарной массы крови
  • Ускорения метаболизма

По типу воздействия на организм стероиды можно, условно, разделить на два класса:

  • Анаболики (выраженный анаболический эффект)
  • Андрогены (выраженный андрогенный эффект)

Анаболические эффекты стероидов:

  • Рост мышечной массы
  • Увеличение силы
  • Увеличение выносливости и скоростных показателей
  • Укрепление костей
  • Снижение жировых запасов

Андрогенные эффекты их можно смело назвать побочными

(как с ними бороться будет написано ниже):

  • Подавления выработки собственного тестостерона (атрофия яичек)
  • Акне и угри
  • Гипертрофия простаты
  • Потеря волос на голове (зависит от генетической предрасположенности) и усиленный рост волос на теле и лице.

Дополнительные эффекты стероидов:

  • Усиление либидо (потенции)
  • Повышение аппетита
  • Повышение настроения и самочувствия

Андрогены

К андрогенным стероидам (выраженный андрогенный эффект), можно отнести препараты, которые имеют высокий как анаболический так и андрогенный индекс. Это :

  • Тестостерон пропионат
  • Тестостерон энантат
  • Тестостерон ципионат
  • Сустанон
  • Омнадрен
  • Метандиенон
  • Метилтестостерон

Кроме того эти стероиды подтверждены ароматизации. О том, что такое ароматизация будет написано чуть ниже.

Анаболики (анаболические препараты)

Дериваты (производные) дигидротестостерона, которые имеют высокий анаболический и низкий андрогенный индекс, но имеют андрогенные эффекты:

Анаболики (стероиды не имеющие андрогенных побочных эффектов, имеющие высокий анаболический индекс) :

  • Болденон
  • Нандролон
  • Анаполон
  • Оксандролон
  • Тренболон

Побочные эффекты стероидов. Как их избежать ?

Несмотря на то, что стероиды, как и любой медикаментозный препарат, обладают побочными эффектами, информация о побочных эффектах, присущих данному классу препаратов, резко преувеличена и не соответствует действительности, а часто носит и абсурдный характер.

Так в СМИ часто оперируют такими побочными эффектами как :

импотенция, бесплодие, токсическое поражение печени, почек, сердца и говорят о необратимости побочных эффектов связанных с применением АС.

В реальности, даже применение АС в сверхвысоких дозировках, очень и очень редко приводит к необратимым явлениям в виде побочных эффектов.

Многолетняя практика применения стероидов в спорте, давно определила как безопасные дозировки, так и правильное и безопасное комбинирования стероидов.

В случае применения стероидов, согласно рекомендаций, что указаны в описаниях препаратов на нашем сайте, в 96% случаев не приведет к возникновению побочных эффектов или осложнений.

В 4 % случаев могут возникнуть побочные эффекты, которые имеют обратимый характер.

Теперь о самих побочных эффектах

Абсолютно все, без исключения, стероиды, подавляют выработку собственного тестостерона. Какие то в большей, какие то в меньшей степени.

Данный побочный эффект полностью обратимый - (Читаем статью - Как правильно провести ПКТ)

Насколько сильно будет подавляться выработка эндогенного тестостерона на прямую зависит от длительности цикла АС, а как же от величины используемых дозировок.

В особенности, эффект подавления выработки собственного тестостерона, касается курсов длительностью более шести недель.

Если вы планируете проводить курсы больше шести недель, очень желательно купить гонадотропин, который блокирует развитие данного побочного эффекта.

Ароматизация

Ароматизация это конвертация (превращение тестостерона, под воздействием фермента ароматазы, в женские половые гормоны эстрогены, может вызывать такие побочные эффекты как гинекомастия, задержка жидкости в организме, отложение жировых отложений.

Ароматизацию стероидов можно заблокировать, принимая ингибиторы ароматазы, например, вы можете купить анастрозол.

Токсичность для печени (поражение печени)

Наиболее часто данным побочным эффектов нас пугают недалекие личности не «отягощенные» интеллектом и не профессиональные СМИ.

В действительности, только оральные (таблетированные) стероиды имеют некоторую гепато-токсичность и могут увеличивать нагрузку на данный орган.

Инъекционные стероиды, кроме винстрола, не имеют никакого токсического воздействия на печень.

Побочное воздействие на печень возможно только в случае применения сверх высоких дозировок оральных стероидов, на протяжении очень длительного времени приема данных АС.

К слову, 500 мл. обычной водки, будут более токсичны для печени, нежели курс из упаковки из 100 таблеток метандиенона.

Андрогенные побочные эффекты, о которых говорилось выше могут быть заблокированы приемом препаратов, содержащих действующее вещество - Финастерид.

Повышения холестерина в крови. Как с этим бороться :

  • Ограничение потребления животных жиров на курсе
  • Принимайте Омега - 3 и другие полиненасыщенные жирные кислоты во время курса

Повышения артериального давления - убирается приемом гипотензивных средств.

Сколько стоят стероиды

Цена стероидов напрямую зависит от типа действующего вещества, его количества в одном мл., или одной таблетке, и территориальной принадлежности производителя.

Как правило европейские производители АС, c аналогичным количеством ДВ на единицу измерения, стоят дороже, нежели азиатские. Это связано с тем, что основные производители сырья для производства стероидов - азиатские страны. Кроме того, стоимость оплаты труда в Азии на много дешевле нежели в Европе.

Но как показывает практика качественной разницы между производителями (в нашем магазине) - нет. Вы можете выбрать любой препарат, любого производителя, а мы гарантируем, что он будет «работать» как надо.

Заказать и купить стероиды, анаболики в Украине вы можете у нас в Интернет магазине Фарма ЮА. Наш онлайн магазин продает только оригинальные стероиды. Спорт фарма, которая продается у нас, легко проверяется на подлинность на официальных сайтах производителей.

Также вы можете абсолютно бесплатно получить квалифицированную консультацию по правильному и безопасному применению стероидов под ваши цели и индивидуальные параметры.

Поможем составить курс стероидов без побочных эффектов и с максимальным результатом.

Интернет магазин фарма не рекомендует использовать стероиды лицами не достигшими 21 года. И не пропагандирует применения стероидов и сильнодействующих веществ.

